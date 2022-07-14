With two weeks to the start of 2022 commonwealth games in Birmingham England, She Cranes Head Coach, Ssalongo Mugerwa Fred Tabale has officially announced the final twelve that will represent the nation in games.

The team has not changed much from that won the 2021 Pent Series and finished second in Africa Netball championships hosted in Nambia the same year. The team has only added two international players, that’s the captain Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba Cholhok.

“We came up with the list, we selected the players based on their performance and the coordination they had in the training, we believe they are going to give us the best, as you see, the majority of the players are the one we had in pent series an Africa Netball championship apart from the two professionals,” Coach Mugerwa Fred said.

“We entered residential training on Monday and we are doing well, the purpose of having this residential is the players to continue bond together, concentrate on one thing, trying them at different positions, trying different combinations and that’s what we are going to concentrate on the most in this few remaining days.”

The team is camping at Nakirebe where there is a stadium with a playing surface equivalent to that of Birmingham.

Joan Nampugu assistant captain, Stella Oyella and Hanisha Muhameed nakaate expressed their excitement to be among the 12 to represent the nation at a top level competition.

“I am happy that I am going to commonwealth for my second time, as players we are in good shape, some we have played against the teams in our group, so we are going to use the experience we have to make our nation proud and lift the flag high,” said Joan Nampungu the She Cranes assistant captain.

“Yes we didn’t get international build up games like our opponents did but again we got enough from our coaches. Then it we as players to do our best, as a player I want to see that we improve on our ranking, at least we go to fifth or fourth position,” Stella Oyella said.

Hanisha Muhammeed said “I am excited that I am going to commonwealth for the first time and as a goalkeeper, at this high level of competition I am looking to display my A game whenever I will get a chance to step on court, I am going to represent my country but again to challenge myself and learn more.”

The team is expected to fly to Birmingham on 20th July 2022.

Uganda is in group B with the hosts, England, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Malawi.

The Final traveling squad:

Peace Proscovia (captain) (GS/GA)

Mary Cholhok Nuba (GS)

Nampungu Joan (Assistant Captain one)GD/WD

Achan Jesca (assistant captain two) WA/C/WD

Nalwanja Shaffie (GK/WD)

Oyella Stella (GS/GA/WA)

Lunkuse Norah WA

Baagala Margaret C/WA

Nambirige Sandra Ruth GD/WD

Nassanga Shadia GS/GA

Eyaru Irene GS/GA/WA

Hanisha Muhameed GK



Reserve

Asingo Viola WD/GK

Kadondi Falidah GK

Wasagali Alice WA

Nakanyike Shakira WA/WD

Birungi Desire C/WA