Police has been directed to provide security to Internal Medicine of Virginia Limited as they develop the Nakawa-Naguru land.

A 12th July letter from the Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba to the Inspector General of Police, directs him to provide security for the company in order to enable them to develop land in Naguru.

“I received a telephone communication on 7th July 2022 from H.E the President directing that you provide security to Ms. Internal Medicine of Virginia Ltd to enable them take possession and develop the land leased to the Company by Uganda Land Commission with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

The land is compromised in Plot 25-50 Naguru road, Kampala.

“By copy of this letter all relevant Government agencies are requested to provide the investor the necessary support and cooperation,” the letter adds.

The Presidential directive to give land to Internal Medicine of Virginia PC was made on 20 October 2019 when President Yoweri Museveni wrote to then Lands Housing and Urban Development Minister, Hon Betty Amongi.

“Sometime back I met our Ugandans of Arab origin who used to own Bismillahi Restaurant in Mbarara in the 1960s. Their children are specialised medical doctors who run several medical facilities in America. I convinced them to come to Uganda and establish a specialised hospital and nursing home, which they agreed to. They requested for part of the Nakawa-Naguru land to set up the facility,” Museveni wrote.

“Given the urgent need to stop medical tourism and enable access to affordable specialised treatment by Ugandans, I hereby, direct that you allocate 15 acres of the said land to Internal Medicine of Virginia P.C,” he directed.

The land commission revised allocations of land at Nakawa-Naguru and distributed 15 of the 82 acres to Internal Medicine of Virginia.