The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa today hosted a delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) led by CAF President Patrice Motsepe where they discussed football in Uganda and Africa.

Suring the meeting, Motsepe backed Uganda and Tanzania’s bid to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027. “I was told yesterday that Uganda and Tanzania are keen to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in these two beautiful countries,” he said.

“As the president of CAF I must say that I would personally not just welcome but encourage a joint hosting between these two countries because it will make a huge contribution to football development in Uganda and Tanzania.”

Motsepe said that between eight to nine countries have expressed interest in hosting AFCON 2027 but it would be important for this part of the region to host the continental showpiece for the first time.

“On the issue of co-hosting the 2027 AFCON, we had a discussion with the President and we are ready and willing to do the co-hosting with Tanzania, we have got clearance from our President, and we will be able to do that,” Anitah Among said in a meeting with Motsepe.

Among said that Uganda has so many talented sportsmen and women whose talent remain un-tapped. She said that there are so many heroes like Denis Onyango who can be identified in the grassroots.

“One of your most exciting players Onyango is a hero in South Africa and my principle is that where Onyango comes from, there are hundreds of other heroes,” Motsepe said.

The CAF President will later today meet with President Museveni as he concludes his two-day visit.

The minimum requirement for hosting Afcon according to CAF is that the host country should have six stadiums to cater to the 24 teams that take part in the tournament. In addition, the federation notes that there should be two 40,000 capacity stadiums, two 20,000-seater stadiums, and two with a capacity of 15,000.