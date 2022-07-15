Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has requested the support of donors and development partners to respond to the prevailing food insecurity in the Karamoja sub-region.

According to statistics from government, presented by Hon. Esther Anyakun, the Minister for State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, 517,000 people in Karamoja have been at risk of food insecurity from March to July 2022 with the worst hit areas being Kotido, Napak and Kaabong districts.

Anyakun presented a statement on the status of disasters in the country and government intervention before Parliament on Thursday, 14 July 2022.

She said 1,590 metric tonnes of maize flour and 795 metric tonnes of beans have so far been delivered to Karamoja. Anyakun also says that government is seeking support to salvage the situation.

“An appeal by the Rt Hon. Prime Minister was made to donors and development partners to respond to food insecurity in Karamoja sub-region that is highly affected,” Anyakun said.

On the long-term strategy to mitigate and prevent disasters, Anyakun said a Disaster Risk Management Plan was developed following the directive of the President and was very recently presented to Cabinet and approved.

On flooding in Kasese district due to overflowing of rivers Nyamwamba, Rubiriha and Nyamugasani relief was delivered, and government is desilting River Nyamwamba.

MPs who contributed to the hunger debate asked government to intervene in the whole country and not only Karamoja.

Hon. Peter Lokii, the Jie County MP says government needs to bring an end to the challenge of food insecurity, as people cannot rely on the unpredictable rain patterns.

“There is no hope, the weather pattern has changed and rain has not come at a point when people are supposed to be harvesting. It is important that our ministries, departments and agencies sit down and come up with the best option,” Lokii said.

Hon. Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP says that in Acholi, most of the crops that have been planted have dried out. He says government needs to plan in advance for an emergency and also have a nationwide plan against hunger.

Kabula County MP, Hon. Enos Asiimwe, says that the army worm destroyed crops in his constituency and people are restless and worried for the future since they did not return a good harvest.

Hon. Sowedi Kitanywa, the MP Busongora North MP in responding to the minister’s statement said that focus should not be in only desilting River Nyamwamba, but all the other rivers in the Rwenzori region.