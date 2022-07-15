The Chairperson of Makerere University Council Ms. Lorna Magara has issued a directive to suspend Makerere University Students Guild and the ongoing guild elections following the death of a student during last night’s guild Presidential open campaigns.

Batungura Bewotti, 27, a second year student of law at Uganda Christian University-Kampala Campus was stabbed to death during a scuffle between supporters. He had gone to campaign for his friend and OB from Mbarara High School. Police said it is alleged that the fight was between the NUP and FDC Political factions.

The university council chairperson, Ms. Lorna Magara in a Thursday evening letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe and copied to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa and other key stakeholders, said the elections for the 88th Makerere university students’ guild leadership were suspended indefinitely due to the violent events that had reportedly characterized the electoral campaigns.

“Makerere university council is appalled by the violent events that have characterized the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership, which resulted in the loss of the life of one of the young people participating in the campaign activities.”

“The University Management and Council have repeatedly raised concerns about the persistent cases of indiscipline and violent altercations among members of the Students Guild and the Students Senior Common Room, which often resulted in damage to University property and injury to University Students and staff. Management and the Council have repeatedly engaged the Student leaders at the Guild and SCR levels to address the violent behaviour, but the engagements have not yielded any improvements,” Ms Magara said.

“The ongoing elections for the 88th Makerere University Students Guild leadership are suspended indefinitely,” she directed.

According to the directive, the suspension includes the guild care taker government and the students’ common room.

“The Makerere University Students Guild is suspended with immediate effect. This suspension includes the Guild Care Taker Government and the Students Common Room.”

“Management shall investigate all cases of violence in the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership and report to the Council for appropriate action,” she said before adding that the Council will convene in an emergency meeting on Friday, July 15, 2022 to consider further actions to address student indiscipline and violence at the University.