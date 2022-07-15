Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a contract until June 2025.

The midfielder has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country. Eriksen has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists for Tottenham and Brentford.

Christian Eriksen said: “Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

He will not fly to Australia for the final two games of United’s pre-season tour, but will link up with his new team-mates before their trip to Oslo on 30 July, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

Eriksen, who returned to football after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at last summer’s Euros, could have returned to Brentford.

He joined the Bees in January after being released by Inter Milan because players who have an ICD fitted are not allowed to play in Serie A.