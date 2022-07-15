Three people including a Member of Parliament have been arrested in connection with the death of a student during the last evening’s guild election campaigns at Makerere University.

Kampala metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says Kassanda South MP Frank Kabuye is among those held at the Central Police Station as investigations continue.

Batungura Bewotti, 27, a student of law at Uganda Christian University Kampala Campus and resident of Kikoni Zone B, Makerere 3 Parish Kawempe Division was murdered on the night of 14th July during the last guild Presidential open campaigns at rugby grounds Makerere University.

“It is alleged that during the campaigns a scuffle ensued between two Political party supporters that resulted in the stabbing of the deceased by students who were allegedly led by Hon. Kabuye Frank among others,” Owoyesigyire said.

“We have arrested three people whom we believe were part of the chaos. These are; Hon. Kabuye Frank who is detained at CPS Kampala, Ssekidde Allan currently detained at Wandegeya police station and Kabuurwa Muzafaru who is detained at old Kampala police station.”

The Police were informed and upon reaching the scene, they found blood stains believed to be for the deceased inside Nsibirwa Hall where he hid there after the scuffle that led to his stabbing.

Owoyesigyire added that efforts are underway to have other suspects traced. “Meanwhile, it is also alleged that the fight was between the NUP and FDC Political factions. The NUP team led by Kabuye Frank turned violent after a disagreement, leading to the stabbing.”

The body of the deceased was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for Postmortem from Makerere hospital where he succumbed.

Police has cordoned off the area as statements are still being recorded and “CCTV footages will be retrieved to aid in the ongoing investigations.”

Meanwhile, the elections for the 88th Makerere University Students Guild leadership have been suspended indefinitely.