Justice Jane Okuo of the Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced Mr. Robert Baryamwesiga, an Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Camp Commandant attached to Bidi Bidi refugee resettlement camp to three years imprisonment for corruption and two years for abuse of office.

His co-accused Mr. Fred Kiwanuka, also a Camp Commandant attached to Bidi Bidi refugee resettlement camp has been sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment for Corruption and two years for abuse of office. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

The pair was convicted on two counts of corruption and abuse of office amounting to Shs393,640,000 and acquitted on the count of Money Laundering.

Stories Continues after ad

However, no order was made as to compensation because the convicts who were the victims in the case were accomplices.

In January 2020 the Inspectorate of Government arrested Kiwanuka together with Baryamwesiga and charged them with fraud, corruption and abuse of office on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. The two took a plea and were remanded.

The state among others said that Baryamwesigwa, between June 1st and December 1st 2017 while performing his duties as Settlement Commandant-Bidi-Bidi Refugees Camp, instructed Omia Mudasir Obiga, the Director of Jinako Engineering Works Ltd, to withdraw and deposit a total of Shs235 million from their Company Accounts in Centenary and Stanbic Banks-Arua Branch, to his Personal Account Number 9030012579364 at Stanbic Bank-Moyo Branch, prior to execution of works with Office of the’ Prime Minister (OPM) and to illicitly obtain benefits for himself.

It also alleged that Kiwanuka, between June 1st and December 2O17 while performing his duties as Settlement Commandant on mission to Bidi Bidi, arbitrarily demanded and received back Shs129 million from the Directors of Jinako Engineering Works Ltd, as his share in part of Sh175 billion paid by Office of the Prime Minister to the company for land demarcation and allocation, an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interest of his employer and that of Jinako Engineering Works Ltd.