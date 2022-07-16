Police at Jinja Road are investigating the murder of Kamwokya LCIII chairperson James Kakooza, aged 54, that happened on Saturday morning.

Kakooza was Murdered while on road run along Centenary Park .

Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the incident happened today July 16, 2022 when he was on his usual morning run while approaching Yusuf Lule road along Centenary Park.

It is alleged that two unidentified men moving on a motorcycle hit him with a blunt object on the head and later fled the scene.

“Police was informed about this act of Murder and responded immediately. With the help of CCTV cameras both private and public, we shall be able to trace the culprits and bring them to book. One person has been arrested to help Police in the ongoing investigation,” Owoyesigyire said.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago as police continue investigations.