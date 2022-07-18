The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja handed over the remaining six security double cabin pick-up trucks to the Judiciary.

The Prime Minister said the fleet is a fulfilment of the Presidential directive to enhance security for Judicial Officers. She had earlier last week handed over four vehicles to the Judiciary, which brings the total number of cars so far given to the Judiciary to boost its security detail to 10.

The vehicles were received the Judiciary Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Judiciary, Dr Pius Bigirimana at the Judiciary Headquarters.

The Prime Minister thanked the Ministry of Finance for allocating funds for the fleet. “I thank the Ministry of Finance for providing money in time otherwise we would not have reached here,” she said.

The PS/SJ thanked the President for supporting the Judiciary. “I thank the President for his directive to ensure that these vehicles are secured,” he said.

He equally thanked the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola for working hard to ensure the vehicles are delivered on time. And the Prime Minster for being hands on.

“From the side of Uganda Police, we have made good on the directive of the President. The protective cover for Judicial Officers is priority on the side of the Uganda Police and we are going ensure that we continue working together to ensure that all our Judicial officers are protected,” Commissioner of Police, Fred Enanga said. He added that the VIP manpower is ready, just waiting to be deployed.