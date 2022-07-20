With just hours to the highly-anticipated CAF Awards 2022, CAF has revealed the top three (3) for all the women and men categories ahead of the much-awaited Awards Gala on Thursday, 21 July 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.

Sadio Mane, who was Africa’s best player in 2019, will go up against former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt and compatriot Edouard Mendy of Chelsea.

The top three list is from the list of nominees previously revealed by CAF in both men and women categories.

Stories Continues after ad

Riyad Mahrez, Naby Keita, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Achraf Hakimi, Sebastien Haller and Kalidou Koulibaly have all fallen by the wayside from the 10-long list.

In the Women’s Player of the Year category; four-time winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is in the hunt for a fifth crown. However, she faces stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia for the Women’s category.

The Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday 21st July.

Caf Awards 2022 nominees

Player of the Year (women): Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt), Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Inter Milan) and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona).

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich), Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns).

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly), Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Young Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies), Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne).

Young Player of the Year (men): Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United).

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Reynald Pedros (Morocco), Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Carlos Queiroz (Egypt), Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club).

Club of the Year (women): AS FAR (Morocco), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Al Ahly (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

National Team of the Year (men): Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal.

Goal of the Year: Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates), Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).