England Netball have announced that they will host the Uganda She Cranes, as part of a Vitality Netball International Series, to be held in October 2022.

Ranked number seven worldwide, the She Cranes will travel to England which is ranked third, to play a Vitality Roses side in three test matches.

The first game will be at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday 5 October and two at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October.

Stories Continues after ad

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Uganda She Cranes to England in the Autumn in what promises to be a brilliant series of netball. Uganda are always a highly competitive side and we can’t wait to host them on home soil in front of fans.

“This series will be a great test for our Vitality Roses programme as we embark on the new international season with an eye on the future and press on with our preparations for the World Cup next summer in South Africa.”

The She Cranes are currently camping at Nakirebe court in Mpigi District in preparation for the forthcoming Birmingham Commonwealth games that kick off on Thursday July 28, 2022.

Vitality Netball International Series: Vitality Roses vs. Uganda She Cranes:

Wednesday 5 October, FCP 7pm– Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday 8 October, FCP 4pm – Copper Box Arena, London

Sunday 9 October, FCP 2pm– Copper Box Arena, London