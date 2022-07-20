Traffic police at Bulambuli registered a fatal accident at Buyaga trading center in Bulambuli district which claimed lives of five people.

The accident which happened yesterday July 19, 2022, involved motor vehicle registration Number UAR 753K (FOTON Mixer) and UFL 438E, a Baja boxer that had five who all died on spot.

Traffic police spokesperson Farida Nampiima said the deceased victims have been identified as Rogers Namawungo aged 30 years; Mutonyi Zita, 47; Wasemwa WASEMWA Rose, 34; and two others yet to be identified male juvenile and male adult.

The bodies of the deceased were all conveyed to Muyembe Health Centre mortuary for postmortem examination.

Nampiima said the hunt for the driver of the vehicle is on and efforts to have him arrested are underway. She added that the cause of the accident is not yet established.

“The Traffic Directorate continues to remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and further call upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road and be considerate of other road users,” she urged the public.