President Yoweri Museveni has condemned the killing of Kamwokya Local Council 3 chairman James Kakooza that happened on Saturday morning.

Kakooza, aged 54, was killed on his usual morning road run while approaching Yusuf Lule road along Centenary Park by unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Museveni said the killers will pay “like the idiotic ADFs”.

“The killers of Kakooza, Councilor from Kamwokya, the student, Betungura, the CAO from Bukwo, Charles Ogwang and others. Their killers will pay like the idiotic ADFs have been paying. They thought it was a joke. It is a bad joke and a gamble to kill Ugandans,” the president said.

On Monday, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said Kakooza’s killers used social media to track his movements.

“The targeted attack shows how vulnerable one can be, when they go out very early, for lone jogging exercises. Just like the victim, many people publicize their daily routines and movements on social media platforms, which is dangerous, since it can make you a target for your enemies,” Enanga said.

Enanga said that so far one suspect has been arrested as efforts to trace for the other culprits involved in the targeted murder, are in place. He added that the joint Task Team from CID, CI, CMI, ISO and KMP obtained good clues from various video footages, cyber and forensic evidence and accounts of witnesses.