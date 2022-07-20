President Yoweri Museveni yesterday again met the UPDF High Command which is the highest decision making military body.

He met the top military brass at State House Entebbe, last month and discussed the planned retirement of the 31 generals and salary increment of the army officers from the rank of Major to General.

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary Ms Linda Nabusayi tweeted on Wednesday: “Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Commander-in-Chief has today met the UPDF High Command at State House Entebbe.”

According to security sources, the president told the UPDF Army Council which took place on June 7, 2022 that he would meet the High Command again which he had met the previous day to conclude issues that had not been discussed fully.

“During the High Command, he said there were issues which had not been concluded during the last High Command meeting at State House,” the source said.

Mr Museveni, according to the sources, told the Tuesday meeting that the retired soldiers will be getting half of their salary for 15 years after their retirement.

This will mean that four-star generals will be getting Shs7.5 million for 15 years after they have retired based on the new UPDF salary structure.

The meeting was attended by defence ministers, Permanent Secretary, Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi and his deputy Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.

Others who attended are; Gen Elly Tumwine who is retiring this month with other colleague generals that have served more than four decades in the military.

After the meeting, Gen Elly Tumwine tweeted: “Aluta Continua [the struggle continues]”. The other officers who attended the meeting were Lt Gen Charles Otema, the Commander of Reserve Forces, Lt Gen John Mugume, the boss of the UPDF Army Shop who is also retiring this month.

The deputy boss of Operation Wealth Creation, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, the Commandant of the newly created National Defence College, Maj Gen Francis Okello, Lt Gen James Mugira, the Managing Director of National Enterprise Corporation, Commander AirForces, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya also attended.