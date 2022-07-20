Ruparelia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate owned by tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, is set to organise a free eye medical treatment camp in Kamuli district.

The free eye medical camp will offer services like Eye Screening, Cataract surgery, free glasses and blood drive.

The camp will be held on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st August 2022 at Shree Hindu Bhagin Samal Plot 4-19 Crawford Avenue in Kamuli.

The Ruparelia Foundation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Sudhir & Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia and runs its programs under the catchphrase theme: “Enriching Lives Together”.

For the past seven years, the Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda. To date, more than 600 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

Ruparelia Foundation strives to create a positive and transformative change in the community through making a real difference in the course of the present-day but also have a sustainable plan for every initiative carried out.