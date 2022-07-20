The Electoral Commission (EC) has cleared three candidates to contest in the Soroti East Member of Parliament by-election scheduled to take place on Thursday July 28.

These include National Resistance Movement’s-NRM Herbert Edmond Ariko, Pascal Amuriat of the Uganda Peoples’ Congress party-UPC and Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate Moses Attan.

Campaign meetings for candidates for Member of Parliament and Municipality Directly-elected Councillor will be held from tomorrow 21st to 26th July 2022.

Stories Continues after ad

Polling shall take place on Thursday 28th July 2022 at all polling stations in Soroti East Constituency, and voting shall start at 7:00am and close at 4:00pm.

The Soroti East Constituency Parliamentary seat fell vacant following a Court nullification of the election of Moses Attan.

Court of Appeal nullified the election of Attan on grounds that EC failed to conduct free and fair elections. Following his election, a voter petitioned court challenging the annexation and transfer of Opiyai and Aloet parishes from Soroti East to Soroti West after the nomination of the candidates.

The voter contended that the annexation led to disenfranchising of over 4,560 voters the right to vote for the leader of their choice.

Court ruled that at the time of voter verification, the people of Opiyai and Aloet wards were verified and confirmed to fall under Soroti East thus the sudden change left voters at a loss and confused as to where they belong and whom to vote for as they were presented with ballot papers of strange candidates than the ones they expected to see and were known to them.

Elsewhere, four candidates that include; Akado Judith, Onyono Jacob, Egwenyu Franco Obongonyige, and Sherifa Abdala were duly nominated to contest for the City Division Directly Elected Councilor, Pioneer Ward. Polling shall also take place on 28th July 2022 at all polling stations in Soroti East Constituency.