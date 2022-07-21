President Museveni has appointed Democratic Party President-General Nobert Mao as the Monister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

In the same mini reshuffle, Museveni named State Minister for Sports Hamson Obua as the new NRM party Chief-Whip. He replaces Thomas Tayebwa who was elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Agago District Woman MP Beatrice Akello was named State Minister for Economic Monitoring Office of the President as Peter Ogwang is moved to State Minister for Education in charge of Sports.

Mao yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with President Museveni that has led to entry into cabinet while his Secretary-General Gerald Siranda has been endorsed for EALA MP.