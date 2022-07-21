MTN Uganda has handed over Shs 50 million to the Uganda National Netball team, ahead of the Commonwealth games that shall commence next week in Birmingham, England between 28th July and 8th August 2022.

This sponsorship is in line with MTN Uganda’s commitment to bolstering sports in Uganda as a major driver for shared value hinged on the company’s Good Together notion.

The cheque was received by the Uganda Netball Federation President, Sarah Babirye Kityo at a acheque handover ceremony held today at the Allen VR Stanley school training groundsat Maya,Wakiso.

While handing over the cheque, Dorcas Batwala Muhwezi, the MTN Uganda General Manager, Customer Experience hailed the Uganda National Netball team for its tremendous efforts towards shining a light on the country by virtue of their incredible performance.

“The National Netball team has always done us proud through their hard work that has given us as a country, immense global recognition, and pride. As MTN, we are incredibly honored to support the Netball fraternity as they embark on their participation in the commonwealth games next week,” Muhwezi said.

Of the sponsorship package, Shs 20 million will go towards supporting the Federation’s administration, and the Shs 30 million directly to the players and coaching staff travelling for the gamesin Birmingham. This includes performance bonuses of Shs 3m each to the top scorer and the best player of the netball team, according to Muhwezi.

Uganda’s She Cranes, proudly rank 6th internationally and second to only South Africa on the African continent, according to the World Netball rankings as of March 2022.

Earlier this year in April, MTN supported Suncity United, a community-based netball team that is leveraging Netball to empower underprivileged girls hailing from slum areas in and around Kampala, with Shs 30m to facilitate the team’s travel to Atlanta, to compete in the U.S Open Junior Netball Championships.

Since it started its operations in Uganda over 20 years ago, MTN’s proactive role in sports has positioned the brand as the biggest supporter of local sport through its sponsorships, partnerships and active engagements with the various sports disciplines including football and athletics among others.