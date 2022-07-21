The International Crimes Division of the High Court has set 28th July as the date to start the hearing the murder and terrorism case against Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West Legislator Allan Ssewanyana.

In a pre-trial session held yesterday, prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka and Joseph Kyomuhendo failed to disclose the evidence they intend to rely on to pin two members, citing delay to meet witnesses.

The two told the court that they had no funds to meet and interview witnesses because the financial year was coming to an end. They thereafter asked for one month adjournment to meet witnesses, a plea which was rejected by the presiding judge Jane Elizabeth Alidviza.

“I want to incline to grant the state more adjournment in right with the fact that the accused have been on remand for almost one year,” the judge ruled.

The suspects’ lawyers led by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago expressed their dismay over the way the matter has been handled.

“Their intention is to delay the matter for trial and indefinitely keep the suspects on remand,” Lukwago said.

The two MPs and four others suspects who have been on remand for over six months are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August, 2, 2021 allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.