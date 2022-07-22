Delhi Public School International Kampala students have all excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations 2021-2022.

With a total number of 46 candidates, the average school score was 78 per cent.

Eight of the students scored 90 per cent and above, 10 scored between 80-89 per cent, 18 scored between 70-79 per cent while 10 scored between 60-69 per cent.

Delhi Public school International was started to help support the country’s education sector. Much as it uses the CBSE curriculum, it is open to all students in the country irrespective of their nationalities.

The school is part of Ruparelia Group of Companies where Sudhir Ruparelia is the Group’s founder and chairman.