Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named a provisional squad of 40 players to embark on preparations for the 2022 African Nations Championship Qualifiers (CHAN).

The team has five goalkeepers, fifteen defenders, eight midfielders and twelve forwards.

Uganda will face either Somalia or Tanzania at the final qualification hurdle and the coach states there is need to start preparations early enough.

“Having in mind that Tanzania have a double header against Somalia with both games played in Dar es Salaam, chances are high that we will face Tanzania though I do not want to rule out the surprise element of football,” he told Fufa media.

“With our target set at qualifying to the final tournament for the final tournament, we have to start preparing early enough.”

The team will enter residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisasi on Monday, 25th July 2022.

The gaffer explains that the team will have three phases of preparation, bearing in mind the domestic Leagues are yet to kickoff.

“Players are still in off season and that explains why we need to start preparing early. We shall have to break the arrangements in three aspects including fitness, match situation and competitive phase.” Indicated Micho.

The coach confirmed that players summoned from Vipers SC will join the camp after their friendly game against Yanga FC.

“We are aware Vipers SC is preparing to represent Uganda on the continent and part of their preparations, they will play Yanga FC of Tanzania on 6th August. Therefore, we shall have the Vipers contingent after that game.”

The winner between Somalia and Tanzania will host Uganda between 26th -29th August.

The return leg will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the final tournament slated for January in Algeria.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Richard Anyama (Arua Hill SC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Denis Otim (Express FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC)

Defenders: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), John Revita (KCCA FC), Walter Ochora (BUL FC), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Begisa (URA FC), Hillary Onek (BUL FC), Brian Mato (Proline FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants FC)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), George Kasonko (BUL FC), Titus Ssematimba(Wakiso Giants FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Simon Peter Oketch (BUL FC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Martin Kizza (Express FC), Rashid Kawawa (Arua Hill SC), Muhammad Shaban(Onduparaka FC), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Richard Basangwa (Gaddafi FC), Oscar Mawa (SC Villa)