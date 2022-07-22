Ugandan duo Joshua Cheptegei and Oscar Chelimo have qualified for the 5000m final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Chelimo won the first heat in 13:24.24 with Fisher following him home in second place with Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega (13:24.44) also advancing to the medal race. World leader Nicholas Kipkorir also made progress to the final.

Cheptegei came fourth in a time of 13:24.47 in the same heat and qualified as well.

But the other Ugandan athlete, Peter Maru in heat two, failed to go through, coming 14th at a time of 13:47.65

Chelimo will be hoping to win Uganda a first senior medal having clinched bronze in 2018 at the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Cheptegei continues his bid for double glory come the final on Sunday morning after clinching gold at the 10,000m.

He won gold at the 5000m at the Olympics last year in Tokyo.

Halimah Nakaayi also advanced to the 800m semifinals which will take place on Saturday morning.