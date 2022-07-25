Onduparaka Football Club have announced the appointment of Haruna Mawa as their new Head Coach.

The CAF A licensed coach has been handed a one-year contract. He replaces Dudu Bosco who oversaw the club’s escape from relegation last term on an interim basis.

He takes over from Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo who left the club before the end of last season.

Mawa comes in with vast experience having coached at Doves All Stars, Somalia National team, Uganda U20, KCCA FC Junior Team, MUBS and the now defunct SC Victoria University FC.

Mawa was an exceptional footballer during his playing career mostly as a winger. He played for KCCA FC and SC Villa among other clubs and won the league with KCCA in 1997.

The 2022/23 Uganda Premier League is set to kick off on September 30, 2022.

The WestNile based side have already extended the contract of Gaddafi Gadinho for further one more year ahead of the coming campaign.

In a similar development, Calvary FC named Dudu Bosco as their new head coach on a two-year contract. He replaces Godfrey Akena who was sacked after the conclusion of the 2021/22 StarTimes FUFA Big League season.