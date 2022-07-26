The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has condemned violent attacks against police officers, manning the traffic checkpoint at Kiwumpa village, Kiwumpa parish, Luwero sub county in Luwero district.

The preliminary information gathered indicates that at around 12:00 noon, a group of assailants armed with machetes, emerged from both sides of the checkpoint in a coordinated manner, and attacked the two field force officers, who were armed and providing security to four officers, at the checkpoint.

“The assailants hacked PC Josephat Twinamatsiko on the head and face. His colleague PC Busingye Ronald was cut at the back. Both their guns were robbed immediately,” Ochola said.

Ochola said the assailants set fire, using petrol, on a parked lorry Fuso box body which got a mechanical problem, on the 24th July 2022 at around 3pm and was undergoing repairs. And thereafter, escaped from the scene and jumped into a waiting getaway vehicle, around Kiwumpa Church of Uganda primary school and fled the area.

The IGP extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, relatives and workmates of the late PC Busingye Ronald. And further wished a quick recovery to PC Twinamatsiko Josephat, who has been transferred to Kampala from Luwero hospital for better treatment.

“The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the hazards police officers face, in their efforts to protect the public and keep citizens safe. We do honor PC Busingye Ronald for his ultimate sacrifice while serving the community in Luwero and the country at large,” he said.

At this stage, Ochola said the motivation of the violent attack and murder is not yet established, although it appears they targeted guns for robbery because the other traffic officers, who were not armed were not attacked.

“We want to assure the public that we have reinforced our teams in Luwero to help identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the brutal attack.”