The President-General of the Democratic Party (DP) who doubles as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao has applauded the party’s Management Committee for keeping his talks with President Yoweri Museveni a top secret.

Last week, the DP signed a Cooperation Agreement with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). The agreement was signed by President Museveni and Mao. According to the agreement, Mao was appointed minister, one party member will be backed to join East African Legislative Assembly, one MP will be appointed to chair the committee of parliament while others will be appointed to government agencies.

Mao was tasked to coordinate the National Dialogue and the whole of the government response on Constitutional Reforms with the mandate to coordinate budget proposals in the Justice Law and Order Sector.

The cooperation is a new trend for Uganda however it is not a new trend in the world since many have been signed in many countries. The NRM and DP has since been criticized by Opposition bigwigs claiming that Mao has been working with the ruling party to frustrate their ousting president Museveni from Power.

“I want to assure you that I briefed the Management Committee, and I am proud of the committee that nothing leaked for one full year. I am very proud of the Democratic Party Management Committee. It has 11 members, and I chair the committee as the President. The organ meets every Wednesday,” Mao said at DP headquarters.

The former Gulu District Chairman said the national dialogue will allure the building blocks of Uganda to come together and craft a new consensus on how we can live together in peace. You can live in peace together with people you don’t like.

“National dialogue is different from our thing of Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) where we are accused of taking tea and bribes. This one is national. I don’t think that you can bribe Shs 45 million Ugandans,” he said.

He said being in government means that you no longer have to speak through the press conferences or shout on radios because you have the opportunity to talk to decision-makers. It will be our duty to make recommendations to the President of Uganda.

“President Museveni is not known for signing anything with civilians. I know he signs with armed groups, but what does Mao have? I don’t even have a kitchen knife or army.” he said