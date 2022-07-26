Police in Sheema has arrested a money lender, a prominent farmer and businessman identified as Kamugisha Joseph, in connection with the disappearance of Kemigisha Christabel, a two-year girl victim.

The incident that happened on the 18th July 2022, at Mutanoga cell, Kigarama sub-county in Sheema district, now turned out to be a murder, after the victim’s body was recovered.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the motivation of the disappearance and murder, appears to be for ritualistic sacrifice, after the prime suspect Byamukama Justus, admitted to kidnapping the victim, from the grand father’s home, a one Kakooma John.

“In conspiracy with Tumwesigye Clinton alias Musajja, they cut the victims throat and collected blood and thereafter, and dumped the victim’s body in front of Constance’s home, a neighbor and resident of the same village. He further admitted that there was a rich man who sent them for the blood. After the arrest of Tumwesigye Clinton alias Musajja it was established that he was in touch with Kamugisha Joseph, the prominent farmer/businessman, on the night that the victim was kidnapped and murdered,” Enanga said.

Enanga called upon the business community to come up with stronger measures of profiling and auditing the activities of all business persons in coordination with our intelligence components of CI, ISO, and CMI to help weed out brutal persons, who take advantage of young juveniles, in search of wealth and prosperity.

“We shall continue to monitor the progress of the case, to seek justice for the victim. Exhibits of a hoe, blood-stained clothes, phone print-outs and the killer weapon were recovered. We commend the task team for their efforts,” Enanga added.

He reminded parents and guardians to be extra alert while protecting children. The victim was kidnapped from her grandfather’s home, without the knowledge of anyone and yet such threats against children are on the increase.