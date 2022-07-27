Ugandan long distance runner and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei remains a serious doubt to take part in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after sustaining an injury in the 5000m final in Oregon on Monday morning.

Cheptegei swept to gold in 10,000m at the just-concluded 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon but finished in ninth position in the 5,000m final race where Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo came third, winning bronze.

His coach Benjamin Njia suggested the athlete was beset by a troublesome tendon during the race; however, the UAF statement stated that the injury was not as grave.

Stories Continues after ad

At the 2018 Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, Cheptegei won the 5000m gold during the finals.

With no official communication yet, The-SportsNation reports that Cheptegei has opted to take a rest instead and may not be able to defend his 5000m crown. It adds that he feels his body is not ready to perform in Birmingham and hence needs more rest ahead of a big schedule ahead.

In addition, three Uganda athletes – Halimah Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo and Tarsis Orogot – may miss the games due to Visa Issues.

Uganda will be represented in eleven disciplines including athletics, boxing, netball, rugby, badminton, wrestling, squash, table tennis, swimming and cycling.

The commonwealth games start tomorrow Thursday 28th of July to the 8th of August 2022 in Birmingham City, UK.

Uganda’s Athletics team in Birmingham:

Men: Abu Mayanja Salim (1500m), Haron Adoli (400m), Victor Kiplangat (Marathon), Tom Dradriga (800m), Jacob Kiplimo (5000m, 10,000m) and Emmanuel Otim (1500m)

Women: Linet Chebet Toroitich (Marathon), Sarah Chelangat (5000m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase), Stella Chesang (5000m, 10,000m), Jacent Nyamahunge (100m, 200m), Shida Leni (400m), Scovia Ayikoru (200m, 400m), and Rachael Zena Chebet (5000m, 10,000m).