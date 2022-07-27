The United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Uganda between August 4th to 6th.

The U.S. mission to UN said in statement; “The U.S. Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Uganda and Ghana August 4-6 to discuss the U.S. and global response to the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food security, as well as other regional and bilateral priorities.”

In Uganda, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will continue discussions with government and civil society leaders about the importance of strong and inclusive democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the promotion of peace, stability, and economic growth.

She will also discuss bilateral and regional security issues, and Uganda’s commitment to welcoming and supporting refugees.

Her visit to Uganda comes just days after Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov visited the country and held talks with President Museveni.

In Ghana, a key partner in the UN Security Council, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with government and civil society leaders to discuss bilateral and regional security and political dynamics. She will visit the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center to highlight the role of peacekeepers in international security.

Additionally, the Ambassador will meet with peacebuilders and traditional leaders working to strengthen community resilience, build social cohesion, and counter terrorism and violent extremism.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also deliver a speech in Ghana on the global food security crisis, and she will meet with farmers and civil society representatives who are contributing to food security and inclusive economic growth.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is an American diplomat who is the United States ambassador to the United Nations under President Joe Biden. She served as the U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs from 2013 to 2017.

President Biden nominated her to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and she was confirmed by the United States Senate on February 23, 2021. She took office after presenting her credentials on February 25, 2021.