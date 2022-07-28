Eng. Silver Mugisha has been reappointed as the board chairperson of Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) by the Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni.

Mugisha will lead the board for another three years; 2022 – 2025.

He will lead a team of 15 Board Members in line with the Statutory Instrument 2009 No.9 that established UBTEB. The event was officiated by the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo.

Mugisha, who is the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director, took over as the board chair from Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba in 2019.

Together with the outgoing Board members, Mugisha achieved the following during the 2019- 2022 leadership years; Technical and Vocational Education and Training-TVET policy 2019 and Reforms, The Board transited from a subvention under the Ministry of Education and Sports to a Vote Function effective 1st July 2021.

The Board launched a Strategic Plan 2021- 2025 anchored to the NDPIII (National Development Plan), Manifesto among other policies, Staff Enhancement from 37.1 per cent to 47.3 per cent, Steady positive increase in resource allocation to UBTEB over the three years from Shs28.56 billion to Shs31.875 billion for F/Y ending 30th June 2022 and Shs33.733 billion this Financial Year.

They also unveiled plans for the construction of the UBTEB Assessment Center at Kyambogo, an increment in the accredited assessment centers and candidature from 15,903 candidates from 184 accredited examination centers to now 615 centers and 92,223 candidates.

There was partnership with the world of work and professional bodies/assemblies, Passing of the Board Policies and Documents, ISO 9001:2015 certification and as well Celebrated 10 years of existence in Uganda among other achievements.

UBTEB is a statutory national assessment body established by an Act of Parliament and mandated to streamline, regulate, coordinate and conduct credible national examinations and award Certificates and Diplomas in the Business, Technical and Vocational professions in Uganda.

UBTEB Board Members 2022- 2025

1. Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha- Managing Director, NWSC – Board chairperson

2. Dr. Umar Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs)

3. Prof Maud Kamatenesi-Mugisha- Vice Chancellor, Bishop Stuart University, Mbarara

4. Mr. Deus Mutesigensi Faida- Principal, Uganda College of Commerce, Pakwach

5. Ms. Nakyobe Safinah- Ag Deputy Director/Qualification Standards, Directorate id Industrial Training.

6. Mr. David Ochieng- Assistant Commissioner, Selection Systems, Public Service Commission

7. Mr. David Mubiru Luyima- Principal Education Officer Technical/BTVET

8. Mr. Richard Musafiri- Principal Industrial Officer Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

9. Mr. Simon Amuku- Senior Staff Surveyor, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

10. Eng John V Twinomujuni- Commissioner Urban Water and Sewerage Services, Ministry of Water and Environment.

11. Mr. Micheal Ocero- Assistant Commissioner/ Information Technology, Ministry of Information Communications Technology and National Guidance

12. Mr. Francis Bongonyinge- Assistant Printery Manager, UNEB

13. Mr. John Habiyaremye- Manager Human Resource and Administration, National Curriculum Development Center.

14. Mr. Joshua Lukaye- Ag Assistant Commissioner, Exploration Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

15. Ms. Oyuru Jennifer- Assistant Commissioner Agriculture Extension Skills Management, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries