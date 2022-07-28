The Inspectorate of Government (IG) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, arrested the Managing Director M/S Giant Company Ltd, Opua Alex Emongas for causing government a financial loss of over Shs5 billion.

According to the IG press statement, during Financial Year 2014/2015 to 2017/ 2018, Opua received Shs5,214,489,845 from National Agricultural and Advisory Services (NAADS) for supply of tea seedlings to Nebbi and Zombo districts whereas not, knowing or having reason to believe that his actions would cause financial loss to the Government of Uganda and indeed caused financial loss.

In the alternative, the IG alleges that Opua fraudulently and without any claim of right stole Shs 5,214,489,845.

Stories Continues after ad

Opua was arrested at the Inspectorate of Government Offices and is expected to appear at the Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday July 28, 2022.

The IG charge sheet shows that Opua will be charged with two counts of causing financial loss and theft.