Former Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has been unveiled as the new head coach of Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia.
The North Irishman who has been out of a coaching job since leaving Uganda in April 2021, signed a two-year deal at an event held in Nairobi.
He has previously also handled Rwanda and Sierra Leone national teams.
As Head Coach of the Uganda National Team, 2019 – 2021, he led Uganda to win the CECAFA 2019 in Kampala.
He was International Manager and Head Coach of the Rwanda National Football Team (2015-16). He led Rwanda to a number of highs – including their first ever appearance in the knockout stages of a major international tournament (Quarter-finals of CHAN, Jan 2016) and finished runner-up in CECAFA (Dec 2105).
Across 2013-14, he was Head Coach of the Sierra Leone National Men’s Football team. Within just over a year, he had led Sierra Leone to their highest ever FIFA World and African rankings – 7th in Africa and 50th in the World (August 2014).
He has also been Head Coach of Saif Sporting Club, Bangladesh Premier League (2018-19); and FK Kauno Zalgiris, Lithuanian A-Lyga (2017-18). He is a European (UEFA), American (NSCAA) and university-qualified football coach.