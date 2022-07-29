A student of Uganda Christian University (UCU) has died in a road accident today morning while on his way to the main campus to attend today’s graduation ceremony.

“We are sad to inform you about the tragic death of one of our graduands, Alex Khaukha, and his father. They were involved in an accident while on their way from Mbale to the UCU Main Campus for the ongoing graduation ceremony,” UCU said in statement.

Khaukha Alex, aged 24, and Gidudu Siraj aged 50 years died on arrival at Mbale regional referral hospital.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, the fatal accident happened in Kamonkoli village along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

The two were all residents of Nasasa village, Busambe parish, Bumbobi sub-county in Mbale district.

“The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UAY 740k (Toyota Noah) that rammed into a stationary broken down motor vehicle registration number UAS 427P (Sino truck), killing one on spot,” Nampiima said.

She added that the injured have been identified as Mukoya Babra aged 25 years and Wegosasa Ketty, 40, who are both admitted at Mbale regional referral hospital.

The dead bodies were conveyed to Mbale city mortuary pending postmortem examination.