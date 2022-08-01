Members of Parliament from Bugisu region have asked Government to give residents affected by flooding in the Elgon region cash compensation to facilitate their relocation.

This call follows the rains and floods which have seen over 20 people killed in Mbale City and Kapchorwa district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the MPs said Government has been slow in responding to the crisis. They also want Government to set up temporary evacuation camps where cracks and signs of flooding are apparent in addition to compensating residents instead of relocating them.

Stories Continues after ad

Bubulo East Member of Parliament John Musila said the government should give people shs50 million to help them relocate and build houses instead of waiting for what he describes as the slow relocation process.

“Government should set up evacuation camps in dangerous and disaster prone areas but we also want compensation for the people. If a house in Bunambutye is shs50 million, let somebody go out on their own accord and get a plot instead of pushing them somewhere else,” he said.

Karim Masaba (NUP, Mbale Industrial Division) said that there are more people are still missing and called on government to act fast and provide the necessary support.

“Our people do not have food and safe drinking water. They also do not have homes where they can stay right now,” Masaba said.

He added that the resettlement camp that was established in Bulambuli district has been slow and not helpful as government has established only 100 homes out of 800 that they planned to construct in five years.

“The rainy season is just beginning; there are very many people who are still living in risky places on the slopes of Mt. Elgon who need to be moved. Many of our roads have been cut off and the bridges have been spoilt.’’ Masaba added.

Lutseshe County MP Isaac Modoi said that when the rain started, people were happy that they would embark on agriculture but instead the floods have affected Wanale, Namatala, Busamaga and the industrial park areas among others.

He said this is an effect of the poor management of the environment and called for relocation of the affected persons from the slopes of Mt. Elgon.