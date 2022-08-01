The Electoral commission (EC) has started nomination of candidates to contest in the by-election of Member of Parliament for Gogonyo County Constituency in Pallisa District.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted for two days; on Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Pallisa.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday 3rd August till Tuesday 9th August, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 11th August, 2022 at all the sixty-two (62) polling stations in Gogonyo County.

The Parliamentary seat for Gogonyo County fell vacant following a court ruling which set aside the results of the 2021 Elections.

Mukula Francis, an independent aspirant in the Gogonyo by-election race last week agreed to withdraw and support the NRM candidate Orone Derrick.

The Court of Appeal on June 6 ordered fresh elections in Gogonyo County after finding that there was sufficient evidence showing that Derrick Orone campaigned on the voting day.

Court ruled that Orone illegally moved with armed police officers at various polling stations while asking for votes on polling day.