Over 280 people are reported to have perished in road accidents, the newly released Traffic Report for July indicates.

According to the traffic report released by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nampiima Faridah, a total of 1,338 accidents occurred in the month of July. Of these, 234 accidents were fatal, 731 were serious, and 337 were minor.

“A total of 289 people died, and 965 sustained serious injuries, according to the Traffic Report of July 2022,” she said.

She said a total number of 38,771 traffic offenders were arrested and issued EPS tickets at the various checkpoints throughout the whole country in July 2022.

Effective 5th August 2022, schools will be breaking off for second term holidays. The season of schools breaking off is characterized by the increased movement of people and vehicles on the road.

“I am here to remind all road users to expect heavy traffic flow during that period and advise them to plan their journeys early to avoid inconveniences. Students are reminded to be mindful. They should ensure they only cross roads at the safe, designated crossing points on the roads to avoid accidents,” she said.

“Everyone is reminded to drive on the road with a copy of their valid driving license to avoid any inconveniences. The operations are on. All drivers are reminded to avoid drunk driving, over speeding and ensure that only competent drivers are on the road,” she said.

She said safety begins with all road users. “Avoid behaviors that lead to misuse of the road. We expect everyone to respect and be considerate to each other while using the road.”