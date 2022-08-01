At least ten more bodies have been retrieved from the Nabiyonga River, Eagle Online has learnt. The revelation was made by Irene Nakasiita, the spokesperson of Uganda Red Cross society.

On Saturday River Nabiyonga burst its banks following heavy rains which led to flooding in Mbale and other areas in the Elgon region. Rivers Namatsi and Namatala were confirmed to have an overflow.

“Houses and Cars submerged, crops and gardens washed away. Our teams are working with many other stakeholders in the emergency medical services and the Police to support the affected families,” she said.

Stories Continues after ad

The rescue efforts have been scaled to help the hundreds of people who have been displaced as a result of floods.

Yesterday, seven people were confirmed dead in Mbale and three others in Kapchorwa District after a heavy downpour which triggered massive floods in the Elgon Region.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visited the Elgon region and condoled the families and friends who lost their loved ones.

“My Condolences to our people in Mbale City and the greater Bugisu and Sebei regions who have lost lives, property and got displaced by heavy rains that burst river banks leaving a trail of destruction,” she said.