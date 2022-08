President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Sandor Walusimbi as his new senior press secretary.

Walusimbi who has been the head of communication at the State House Anti-corruption Unit was appointed on Sunday.

He is replacing Lindah Nabusayi who according to sources, has been retired.

Nabusayi has been in the position since April 2021 when she replaced Don Wanyama after he was appointed the Managing Director of Vision Group.