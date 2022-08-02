Amb. Mayega presents credentials in Dubai

Ambassador Henry Mayega, Consul General of Uganda’s Consulate in the Emirate of Dubai has today August 2, 2022, presented his credentials to the Foreign Affairs office.

Amb. Mayega underscored the good bilateral relations between the UAE and Uganda. He briefed the office about the need to augment the terms of trade between the two countries plus the potential that exists to boost tourism, mineral development and beneficiation. He discussed the follow through actions needed to realize the commitments made during the 2020 Expo, Dubai.

Uganda has been operating an embassy in Abu Dhabi but due to the growing demand of consul services in Dubai where majority Ugandans have trade and other business links, the Ministry of foreign Affairs deemed it necessary to have a consulate opened so as to fasten services.

A Consul is an official representative of the government of one state in the territory of another, normally acting to assist and protect the citizens of the consul’s own country, as well as to facilitate trade and friendship between the people of the two countries.

A Consul is different from an ambassador, the latter being a representative from one head of state to another, but both have a form of immunity.

Amb. Mayega previously served as Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to China before being transferred to Abu Dhabi in the same capacity.