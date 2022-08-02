Joshua Cheptegei has confirmed he will not compete at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cheptegei said his body needed some rest and recovery since the 10,000m gold achievement in the just-concluded World Athletics Championships that took place in Oregon, United States.

“Since the 10,000m gold achievement at the Worlds, my body has demanded and requires some rest and recovery if I am to embark on future prospects and plans including the World Cross Country championships early next year and World Championships in Athletics again later in the summer next year,” Cheptegei said.

The 25-year-old suffered a tendon injury during the 5,000m race where he came ninth, days after winning a gold medal in the 10,000m.

“I am really sad to have to withdraw from the games. I was really looking forward to defending my title; especially the 5000m event. I have endured some illness which set back my training program and would not love to aggravate it.”

Jacob Kiplimo now remains the lone Ugandan in the 10,000m distance set for today evening at the Alexander Stadium.

“I have great belief in my brother; Jacob Kiplimo and all team-mates assembled to represent and do the job required of them for our nation Uganda,” he said.

Cheptegei, who is the defending champion of both the 10,000m and 5,000m at the Commonwealth games was scheduled to compete in the 5,000m race on August 6, 2022.

Victor Kiplangat won Uganda’s first medal at the ongoing 2022 games when he won Gold over the 42-kilometre distance on Saturday.