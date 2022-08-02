Jamaican dancehall recording artiste Garfield Delano Spence commonly known by his stage name Konshens has announced that he coming back to perform in Uganda.

The music star on Tuesday morning tweeted a video footage showing his previous visits to Uganda. He has not yet confirmed the dates.

Uganda wah gwaan??

9yrs ago

8yrs ago

6yrs ago

…….?

👀🤫🤐😁 pic.twitter.com/0M8ZyeBuoA — KONSHENS (@konshens) August 2, 2022

The singer last performed in Uganda in August 2015 in with fellow Jamaican dancehall singer Busy Signal at Lugogo Cricket Oval during the “Dance WithThe Champion” concert.

The Jamaican artiste was overwhelmed by Uganda’s hospitality for the days he spent in the country and the energetic party vibe.

Prior to the 2015 visit, he had performed in Uganda twice; in 2012 and 2013.

The Jamaican reggae star Konshens is popularly known for his songs like Do sum’n, Gal Bubble, Couple Up and many more.

This will be Konshens second visit to East Africa this year, having put up a show in Nairobi, Kenya on New Year’s.