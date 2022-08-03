Former Uganda Moslem Supreme Council (UMSC) spokesperson and newly appointed Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kayunga district, Hajji Nsereko Mutumba is dead.

Mutumba died on Wednesday morning however the cause of his death is not yet known.

Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, described the late RDC as a respected opinion leader who worked for peace and unity among Ugandans.

“The death of Hajji Nsereko Mutumba, the RDC Kayunga, is a big blow. A respected opinion leader, he worked for peace, unity, and development among Ugandans. His absence will be deeply felt. Inalillahi wainailaihi rajiun,” he tweeted.

Hajji Mutumba left UMSC in 2020 and was appointed as RDC in March 2022.

More to follow..