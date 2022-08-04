The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in collaboration with Uganda Police has arrested businessman David Buryo for fraudulently facilitating the acquisition of a title on government land at Kyarwabuganda in the names of an unknown person Akankwasa Rogers.

The said Akankwasa purportedly sold the land to a one Edna, a real estate dealer who sold it to Buryo.

In addition, a one Tumwiine Evarist was arrested for conspiring to process and acquire a land title on government land at Kyarwabuganda.

Stories Continues after ad

The said land measures approximately 14.62 hectares and has a health Center III, 2 cattle dams, LC 11 Administrative Units and play grounds among others.

Upon his arrest, Tumwiine was also found in possession of two Ministry of Lands Identity Cards indicating that he is the Senior Staff Surveyor of Masaka and Mbarara. He also had land applications, original land files and land titles.