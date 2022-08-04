The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has announced it will back fellow opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate in the upcoming Gogonyo Member of Parliament by-election in Pallisa District.

FDC said they will support NUP’s Okoboi Joseph Opolot in the by-election, returning the favour where NUP backed their candidate, Moses Attan in the just-concluded Soroti City East Member of Parliament by-election.

“We have deliberately withdrawn our candidate to offer support to Okoboi Joseph Opolot the NUP candidate in the Gogonyo county by-election in Pallisa district due to take place on 11th August 2022,” FDC said on Wednesday.

“We wish to thank the NUP for the support and solidarity exhibited in the just concluded ‘by-election’ of Soroti East, which we strongly state that we won massively!” FDC added.

The Electoral Commission (EC) nominated three candidates for the by-election of Member of Parliament for Gogonyo County.

NUP’s Okoboi Joseph Opolot, Bantalib Issa Taligola (Independent), and NRM’s Derrick Orone were the duly nominated candidates to contest in the by-election.

Campaigns for the candidates are already underway and will go on till Tuesday 9th August, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 11th August, 2022.

Opposition leaders from FDC, NUP, JEEMA and others on Monday August 1, 2022, signed an agreement of cooperation amongst themselves for the upcoming elections and other efforts geared towards ousting President Yoweri Museveni from power.