President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has transferred, posted and promoted seven general officers.

Maj Gen Samuel Kawaga has been transferred to Nairobi as Defence Advisor.

Brig Gen Joseph Semwanga has been appointed Commander of UPDF 1st Division.

Brig Gen David Mugisha of 3rd Division has been appointed Commander SFC.

Brig Gen Felix Busizoori has been appointed 3rd Division Second in Command.

Lt Col Allan Matsiko has been promoted to Colonel.

Maj Dancun Kafeero has been promoted to Lt Col.

Col Herbert Nabimanya has been tranfered from SFC to Land Forces.