The Uganda Red Cross Society has received Shs60 million funding to provide temporary shelter and basic household essentials for families displaced by flash floods in Eastern Uganda.

At least 21 have been confirmed to have died in the flash floods. The flash floods are alluded to the constant downpour in Eastern Uganda resulting in Rivers Nabuyonga, Namatala, Nashibiso and Napwoli bursting their banks. The extreme weather created a natural disaster that has led to the loss of lives, destruction of property and infrastructure, displaced people and families and wiped-out sources of livelihood.

The donation from Absa bank is intended to strengthen the disaster response by providing essential relief supplies to affected people and families.

Stories Continues after ad

Robert Kwesiga, General Secretary of the Uganda Red Cross Society appreciated Absa for the support, stating that the situation on the ground was dire with a vast need for relief support for affected people.

“Working together with the government, we have teams on the ground as we conduct search and rescue operations and provide relief support to the most affected people. We appreciate Absa for this fast response which will go a long way towards providing temporary shelter units to those who lost their homes and are now homeless while a more permanent solution is sought. The same support will provide relief for basic nonfood items such as blankets, and jerricans which are required to enable affected families to develop coping mechanisms,” Kwesiga said.

Mumba Kalifungwa, the Managing Director of Absa Bank expressed sympathies about the ongoing emergency and committed the bank’s resources to meet the needs of the most affected.

“We believe this support will supplement the measures put in place by the government and other humanitarian players in response to the natural disaster. The donation is being channeled through the Uganda Red Cross Society to provide much-needed humanitarian relief support to the victims of the disaster who find themselves displaced with no homes or shelter,” said Mumba Kalifungwa.

The districts most affected by the disaster include Mbale, Kapchorwa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Sironko and Namisindwa which are all prone to heavy rainfall because of their proximity to Mountain Elgon.