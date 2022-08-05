City Tycoon Sudhir Rupaleria last evening hosted the Indian Community in Uganda to a dinner at his Kololo posh residence 50 years remembrance after former Ugandan strongman Idi Amin expelled Asians from the country.

In 1972, President Amin decreed and gave Ugandans of Asian origin 90 days to leave the country.

At the time of the decree, Uganda had a population of 80,000 Ugandans of Asian origin and about 27,000 fled the country to United Kingdom while 6,000 emigrated to Canada, 4,500 went to India and 2,500 went to Kenya.

Stories Continues after ad

Others sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

The dinner brought many Indians together from Africa and the world as they discussed how events unfolded.

Background

In early August 1972, Amin ordered the expulsion of Asian giving them 90 days to leave the country. At the time of the expulsion, there were about 80,000 individuals of Indian descent in Uganda, of whom 23,000 had their applications for citizenship both processed and accepted. Amin accused a minority of the Asians of disloyalty, nonintegration, and commercial malpractice, claims that Indian leaders disputed. Amin defended the expulsion by arguing that he was “giving Uganda back to ethnic Ugandans”.

In total, some 5,655 firms, ranches, farms, and agricultural estates were expropriated, along with cars, homes and other household goods.

The main celebrations will be held this evening at CommonWealth Resort Munyonyo.

Members of the Indian Cominity in uganda pose for a photo

Mansukh Thakrar with the wife, From right is Raj Sakaria

From right is Raj Sakaria, Kaylesh Thakrar pose for a photo with friend.

Andrew Mwenda dancing with Joysner Ruparelia

Idians enjoying their dinner

Sudir Ruparelia dances with one of the guests