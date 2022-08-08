Defender Murushid Juuko has returned to Vipers SC after nine years, signing a two-year contract.

He joins The Venoms upon expiry of his contract at Express Football Club where he played two seasons with them winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Juuko was a Venom between 2009-2013 where he featured in 32 official matches, scoring two goals.

“I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I started my career here when l was young and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 9 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to giving my best for this club once again,” he said in his first interview with Vipers Media.

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made. It’s right on point in my opinion.

“I moved from Express FC now to Vipers SC, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help the Venoms achieve great results, to make a mark again.”

In 2013, Juuko joined Victoria University, where he spent a year before joining Tanzanian giants, Simba SC.

At Simba, he completed five full seasons as he featured in 149 official games, pointing further at his immense experience. He then went for a short-lived stint in Morocco with Wydad Athletic Club.

The 28-year-old is known for his intelligence, game-reading abilities, aerial prowess and high-level tackling attributes.

He becomes the club’s eighth signing in the ongoing transfer window, after Alfred Macumu Mudekereza, Olivier Osomba, Abubakar Lawal, Isa Mubiru, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Ashraf Mandela and Abdu Lumala.