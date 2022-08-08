Uganda National Beach Soccer Team, Sand Cranes qualified to the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations for the second consecutive time after overcoming Comoros over two legs.

The Sand Cranes put up a spirited fight on Sunday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to win the return leg 4-3 and this win 9-5 on aggregate.

Nicholas Mwere orchestrated the damage, bagging a hat trick while Brian Nkuubi got the other.

Stories Continues after ad

Uganda started like a house on fire getting the first goal as early as the first minute through Nkuubi. Mwere came off the bench to score twice and thus fire Uganda into a 3-0 lead in the first period.

The visitors showed a lot of improvement in the second period with Moeva Chakira scoring twice before Ismael Ahmed got the equalizer.

👉🏻 https://bit.ly/3QbThjU

However, in the final stanza, Mwere once again came off the bench to restore parity and thus send Uganda to the final tournament.

This will be second successive time Uganda will play at the tournament having featured last year in Senegal.

This year’s tournament will be in Mozambique.

Uganda’s starting five: Meddie Kibirige (C), Paul Lule, Joshua Letti Lubwama, Brian Nkuubi, Jonathan Kikonyogo