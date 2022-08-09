The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has commended Bukedi Diocese for the enormous developments established aimed at transforming household income levels and improving clergy welfare.

Archbishop Kaziimba who was in the Diocese over the weekend for his official two days pastoral visit lauded the Rt Rev Samuel George Bogere Egesa for his development oriented leadership that has enabled the Diocese to establish projects to strengthen its self-sustainability.

During the visit, Kaziimba commissioned a number of development projects including; the official Bishop’s residence in Tororo Municipality, construction of new church structures at All Saints Church of Uganda Bulangira Parish and St John’s Church of Uganda Kirika Parish in Kibuku Archdeaconry, blessed parish priests’ houses in both Parishes and a lay readers house in Kirika and Isaac Omel memorial House in Kisoko.

He also commissioned the Y.Y. Ongango House at Kisoko Boys’ Primary School in West Budama Archdeaconry. The two storied building was constructed by Dr. Tanga Odoi the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman in memory of Y.Y. Onyango who was their Head Teacher at the same school during his primary education from 1970 to 1977.

While preaching at St Paul’s Church of Uganda in West Budama Archdeaconry on Sunday, the Archbishop condemned acts of land grabbing in the Diocese and the entire province of Church of Uganda.

“It is very unfortunate that we still have Christians who are grabbing church land. Some of them connive with church leaders and plan strategically to steal our land. I want to tell you that you will take this land but you will not be blessed. Why do you want to bring curses to yourself?” he asked.

He called upon Christians to support the Diocese to have all its land titled and development projects established.

While at All Saint’s Church of Uganda Bulangira Parish, Kibuku Archdeaconry on Saturday, Christians requested the Archbishop to grant North Bukedi Zone a Diocese status for better ministerial service delivery given the distance from the Archdeaconry to the Diocese.

In his response, the Archbishop said that whereas the need is realistic, there is need to establish key development projects in the area to give assurance of sustaining a Diocese, have a number of facilities for the proposed Diocese such as the Cathedral, Bishop’s house, Dean’s house, office block among others which may take some time.

Bishop Egesa commended the Archbishop for his steadfast leadership and lobbying skills that have enabled the Diocese to get a tractor, piglets, heifers and many other agriculture in puts and machinery from the government of Uganda through National Agriculture Advisory Services, NAADS.

He noted that as the Diocese prepares to celebrate 50 years of existence in October this year, they have strengthened their resolve to fight against household poverty through agriculture, mindset change, continued lobbying for the local people to set up income generating projects and doing advocacy for people to embrace the parish development model.

Bukedi Diocese covers Tororo, Busia, Butaleja, Kibuku, Budaka, Butebu and Palisa Districts. It also covers Busia Municipality and Tororo Municipality.